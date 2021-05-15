Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EVRI. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.20.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Everi will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $246,615.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,703.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $265,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 115,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,418 shares of company stock worth $1,676,318 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Everi by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Everi by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Everi by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC grew its position in Everi by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Everi during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

