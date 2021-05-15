Evermore Global Advisors LLC Sells 211,795 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Evermore Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 620,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 211,795 shares during the quarter. Magnachip Semiconductor comprises about 10.9% of Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $15,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 880.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $236,000. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NYSE MX opened at $22.77 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Magnachip Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Vertical Research downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.