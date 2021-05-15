Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EVKIF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, March 5th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Evonik Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Evonik Industries from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Evonik Industries from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:EVKIF opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.77. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $38.05.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

