Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) to Underperform

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DLVHF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at $127.70 on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of $90.50 and a 1 year high of $171.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.95.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

