Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

EIF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Cormark raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$48.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$39.50 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Exchange Income has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.55.

Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$39.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.02. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$20.13 and a 1-year high of C$41.95.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$301.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$281.02 million. Analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 2.9000001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.31%.

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.05, for a total value of C$201,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$301,224.90.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

