Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.600-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.30.

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $45.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,968,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,258,696. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.64 and its 200 day moving average is $42.56. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

