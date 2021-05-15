Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $179.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus upgraded Expedia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a peer perform rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $171.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $62.86 and a 1-year high of $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.48.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.83) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Expedia Group by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,603,041,000 after buying an additional 2,839,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,625,549,000 after buying an additional 536,478 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,401,784 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $412,311,000 after buying an additional 99,332 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Expedia Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,912,999 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $329,265,000 after buying an additional 321,107 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,319,515 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $227,081,000 after buying an additional 546,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

