Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) CEO Andrew James Way Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) CEO Andrew James Way bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $94,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 460,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,472.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EXTN stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24. The company has a market cap of $163.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Exterran Co. has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $8.93.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exterran Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXTN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exterran during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Exterran by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,387,392 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after acquiring an additional 77,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Exterran by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exterran by 10,412.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,161 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 37,798 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Exterran by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

