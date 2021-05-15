Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,910 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $315.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $895.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.12 and a 1-year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.38, for a total value of $366,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,840,372 shares of company stock worth $543,294,071 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

