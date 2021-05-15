Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.00 million-$64.11 million.

Shares of DUO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 116,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,566. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25. Fangdd Network Group has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -0.81.

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.58 million. Fangdd Network Group had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 51.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fangdd Network Group will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents.

