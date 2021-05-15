Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $215.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to post sales of $215.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $202.89 million and the highest is $222.36 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted sales of $176.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year sales of $867.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $842.28 million to $903.64 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $937.96 million, with estimates ranging from $899.30 million to $985.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.71.

NYSE FRT traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,459. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $118.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $1,527,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 31.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 27,437 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

