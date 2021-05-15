Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt started coverage on Ferrexpo in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Ferrexpo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Ferrexpo stock opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.06. Ferrexpo has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $7.05.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

