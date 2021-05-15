Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Downgraded by Gabelli

Gabelli cut shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ferro from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ferro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE FOE opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Ferro has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Ferro’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferro will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $175,012.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,275,085.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 243,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferro during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ferro during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Ferro during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ferro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

