Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ferro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NYSE:FOE opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.27, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Ferro has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.87 million. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferro will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,275,085.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 243,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ferro by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,866,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,928,000 after acquiring an additional 367,596 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Ferro by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,609,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,431,000 after acquiring an additional 541,548 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ferro by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,440,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,077,000 after acquiring an additional 156,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ferro by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,994,000 after acquiring an additional 116,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ferro by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 460,174 shares during the last quarter.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

