Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up about 2.1% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc owned 0.30% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $7,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHLC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,611,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,554 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,294,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 693.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 88,556 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 789,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,602,000 after purchasing an additional 54,594 shares in the last quarter.

FHLC stock opened at $61.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.41. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $62.54.

