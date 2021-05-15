Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Raised to $194.00 at Raymond James

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $170.00 to $194.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FIS. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

FIS stock opened at $150.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.32. The company has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -833.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Insiders have sold a total of 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,108,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

