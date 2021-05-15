Financial Analysis: ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) & Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR)

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) and ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Star Equity and ViewRay’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Equity $114.18 million 0.11 -$4.63 million N/A N/A ViewRay $87.78 million 9.54 -$120.20 million ($1.18) -4.39

Star Equity has higher revenue and earnings than ViewRay.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Star Equity and ViewRay, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Equity 0 0 0 0 N/A ViewRay 1 0 6 0 2.71

ViewRay has a consensus price target of $4.86, indicating a potential downside of 6.23%. Given ViewRay’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ViewRay is more favorable than Star Equity.

Profitability

This table compares Star Equity and ViewRay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Equity -5.32% -3.75% -0.85% ViewRay -166.74% -63.41% -36.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Star Equity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of ViewRay shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Star Equity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of ViewRay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Star Equity has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ViewRay has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The company offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers; and contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, family practice physicians, hospitals, IDNs, and federal institutions. It also develops, sells, and maintains solid-state gamma cameras; imaging systems, such as nuclear cardiac imaging systems and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals; and offers camera maintenance contract services. In addition, it manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; and manages and finances real estate assets and investments. The company was formerly known as Digirad Corporation and changed its name to Star Equity Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment. The company serves university research and teaching hospitals, community hospitals, private practices, government institutions, and freestanding cancer centers. ViewRay, Inc. markets its MRIdian through a direct sales force and distribution network. It has operations in the United States, France, Germany, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakwood, Ohio.

