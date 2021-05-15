Financial Partners Group Inc Boosts Position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG)

Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,321 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDG. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $534,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,112,000. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FDG opened at $73.39 on Friday. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $48.72 and a twelve month high of $84.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.23.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.