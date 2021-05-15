Financial Partners Group Inc Invests $233,000 in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Shares of O stock opened at $65.34 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $48.55 and a 52-week high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.27.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.94%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

