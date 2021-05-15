Financial Partners Group Inc Lowers Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Financial Partners Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,787,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,732,000 after purchasing an additional 191,508 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,648,000 after purchasing an additional 335,837 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,618,000 after purchasing an additional 341,613 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,640,000 after purchasing an additional 211,468 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,392,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG stock opened at $155.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.64. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $158.07.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.