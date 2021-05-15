Financial Partners Group Inc Purchases 1,000 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 100.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,797,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,618,000 after acquiring an additional 80,196 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,436,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,852,000 after acquiring an additional 63,782 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,646,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,700,000 after acquiring an additional 261,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,209,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,149,000 after acquiring an additional 206,731 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IWM opened at $221.02 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $121.46 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.78.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

