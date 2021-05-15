Financial Partners Group Inc Raises Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 40.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $137.08 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $172.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.83.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

