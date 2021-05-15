First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) EVP Susan L. Springfield Sells 58,495 Shares of Stock

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,080,402.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FHN opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $19.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.01.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

FHN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 817.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 746,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 665,201 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 30,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 112,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

