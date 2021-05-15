First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Shares Up 2.2%

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) shot up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.76 and last traded at $7.74. 127,639 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 236,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39.

Get First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $65,000.

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.