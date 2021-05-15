Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 1,550 Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 0.4% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 405,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

TDF opened at $21.96 on Friday. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $27.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.02.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

