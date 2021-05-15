Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,252,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,840,000 after purchasing an additional 864,572 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,036,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,170 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,063,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,645,000 after purchasing an additional 354,587 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $301,189,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 811,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,225,000 after purchasing an additional 228,917 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology stock opened at $223.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.49 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $150.16 and a 1 year high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.04.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.