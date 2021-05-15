Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 4,314 Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 163,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after acquiring an additional 31,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,596 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 691.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 90,353 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 102,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the period.

Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF stock opened at $95.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.56. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 1-year low of $94.73 and a 1-year high of $97.59.

