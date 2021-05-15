Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Takes $268,000 Position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 162,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 37,815 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,397,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGDM opened at $30.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.50. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $39.50.

