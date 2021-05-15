Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,675 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $307,701,000 after buying an additional 1,191,843 shares in the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,810,000 after acquiring an additional 330,300 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,019,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 725,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,553,000 after purchasing an additional 54,596 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,783,000. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on FBC. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

NYSE:FBC opened at $45.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $51.58.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.94%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.