Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FLNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Fluent in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of FLNT opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Fluent has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.78 million, a PE ratio of 70.27 and a beta of 3.04.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Fluent had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.77 million. Analysts expect that Fluent will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLNT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluent by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

