Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.500-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:FLR opened at $19.14 on Friday. Fluor has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average of $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.85.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.22) earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fluor will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

