FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Raised to $133.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Get FMC alerts:

NYSE:FMC opened at $118.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. FMC has a 52 week low of $87.45 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in FMC by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.