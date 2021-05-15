Ford Financial Group LLC Has $2.34 Million Stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USHY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000.

Shares of USHY stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day moving average is $40.99.

