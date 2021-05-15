Ford Financial Group LLC Purchases 899 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ford Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.90.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,294. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $223.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

