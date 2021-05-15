Ford Financial Group LLC Sells 35,563 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Ford Financial Group LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 705,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,563 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 11.5% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $26,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.73.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

