Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stake Lifted by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,189 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,986,000 after acquiring an additional 925,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,847,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,399,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,893 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after purchasing an additional 151,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 19,458,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,041,000 after purchasing an additional 296,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on F shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.66.

F opened at $11.84 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of -296.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

