Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

FMTX traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.75. 626,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,019. Forma Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.84.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

