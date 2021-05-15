Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.74 Million

Equities analysts expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to report $291.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $286.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $298.60 million. Fox Factory reported sales of $183.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fox Factory.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $156.53 on Friday. Fox Factory has a one year low of $52.74 and a one year high of $166.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.54 and a 200-day moving average of $120.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 77.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.22.

In related news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,658,736.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Fox Factory by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory by 33.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

See Also: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fox Factory (FOXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.