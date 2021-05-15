Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $231,000 Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,994 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $148.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.01 and a 200 day moving average of $127.16. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $149.38. The firm has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

