Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Reduces Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 87,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 896.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,634,000 after purchasing an additional 43,622 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 122,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.83.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $286.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $275.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.09. The stock has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $178.66 and a 52-week high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total value of $6,793,513.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,679.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.