Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC upgraded Fraport from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPRUY opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. Fraport has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $35.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average of $29.28.

About Fraport

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

