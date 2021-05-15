FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Price Target Increased to GBX 180 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) had its target price upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on FRP Advisory Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on the stock.

LON:FRP traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 125.50 ($1.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,234. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 113.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 108.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £305.20 million and a P/E ratio of 34.86. FRP Advisory Group has a one year low of GBX 97.60 ($1.28) and a one year high of GBX 135 ($1.76).

About FRP Advisory Group

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include restructuring and insolvency advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

