FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,906,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,256 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $37,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 19.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 84,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 297.4% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 71,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 53,611 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 0.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. 29.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSK. Compass Point raised FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $21.45 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.