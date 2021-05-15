fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its target price cut by Barrington Research from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.78.

NYSE FUBO opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average is $31.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.64. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that fuboTV will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,044,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

