FUD.finance (FUD) Market Capitalization Reaches $488,646.88

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last week, FUD.finance has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. FUD.finance has a market capitalization of $488,646.88 and approximately $10,162.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUD.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.69 or 0.00043234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00088457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003811 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00019705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $528.75 or 0.01104965 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00065516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00113508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

FUD.finance Profile

FUD.finance is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here. FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUD.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUD.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

