Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The compnay’s lead program includes FPI-1434, which is in clinical trial. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Hamilton, Canada. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of FUSN opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.46.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after buying an additional 370,819 shares during the last quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $18,781,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $588,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

