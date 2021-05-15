FY2021 Earnings Forecast for American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American States Water in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.39. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American States Water’s FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th.

AWR stock opened at $78.47 on Friday. American States Water has a 1 year low of $69.25 and a 1 year high of $84.00. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.49 and a 200 day moving average of $77.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 62.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 6 Meridian raised its position in American States Water by 27.4% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in American States Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of American States Water by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 99,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American States Water by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American States Water by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

