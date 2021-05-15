FY2021 EPS Estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences Lowered by Analyst (TSE:CSH)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.80.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$231.69 million for the quarter.

