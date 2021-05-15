FY2021 EPS Estimates for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Cut by Raymond James (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.75 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.69.

Shares of TSE:CTS opened at C$6.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.68. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$1.21 and a twelve month high of C$7.73.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

