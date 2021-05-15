FY2021 EPS Estimates for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Increased by Analyst

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ScanSource in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.54 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.37. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for ScanSource’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

SCSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $30.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.92. ScanSource has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $784.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.51.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.18. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $729.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 3.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in ScanSource during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in ScanSource during the first quarter valued at $387,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in ScanSource during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in ScanSource by 9.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

